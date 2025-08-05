P4 will eradicate poverty in Andhra by 2029: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Aug 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the state’s P4 initiative—Public-Private-People Partnership—aims to eradicate poverty and achieve a "zero-poverty" goal by 2029.

Naidu had launched the ‘P4 Margadarsi–Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme on March 30 in Amaravati. The initiative encourages affluent individuals to voluntarily support economically weaker families. Under the scheme, donors are termed 'margadarsis' (mentors), and the beneficiaries are referred to as 'bangaru kutumbams' (golden families).

The programme envisions the top 10 per cent of society mentoring and supporting the bottom 20 per cent to help lift them out of poverty.

"The P4 initiative will achieve the zero-poverty target by 2029. We’ve taken the first step and are setting a benchmark for the entire country," Naidu said in a release.

Reviewing the poverty alleviation programme with MLAs and officials at the Secretariat, the chief minister announced that P4 will be implemented statewide from August 19.

"Our mission is to raise the standard of living for every family in Andhra Pradesh. Even small acts of support from Margadarsis can bring significant change in the lives of the poor," he said.

Naidu cited the example of Pallakunta Hemalatha, a sanitation worker from Avanigadda constituency, who volunteered to support an elderly woman, describing her as a "guiding light" of the programme. He emphasised that 'bangaru kutumbams' require emotional bonding and consistent support.

Stressing that selection of 'margadarsis' should be purely voluntary, the chief minister warned against coercion. "Only those with compassion and humanity should participate in this effort. Unfortunately, some people are trying to obstruct such good initiatives by spreading negativity," he said.

He directed officials to reach out to NRIs and industrialists abroad to inspire them to give back to society.

So far, 9.3 lakh beneficiary families and over one lakh donors have been identified under the P4 programme, Naidu said. He added that the needs of 10 lakh 'bangaru kutumbams' have been mapped and prioritised.

Based on responses from an 11-question survey and AI-driven analysis, 31 per cent of families were found to need employment, 22 per cent sought medical assistance, and 9 per cent required support to expand small businesses.

Naidu also noted that many 'margadarsis' are coming forward to adopt entire villages and mandals. A 'fund a need' option has been added to the P4 platform to support specific requirements, he said. PTI STH SSK