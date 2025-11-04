''PA of Rajya Sabha MP'' among those arrested during Operation Cy-Hunt in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, reportedly the personal assistant of a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, has been arrested as part of the massive state-wide operation against organised cyber-financial crimes, police said.

The accused, Hassan Anas, was arrested by Perumbavoor police after investigations revealed that his account received Rs 1,70,000 in various layers from the account of a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Some media reports said that the person was a personal assistant of a Rajya Sabha MP from the state.

Police said that by withdrawing money from the "mule account" via cheques and other means, the accused was getting involved in organised crime.

According to police, a mule account is a bank account used by criminals to receive, transfer, or launder illicit funds with or without the knowledge of the account holder.

Kerala police, last week, arrested over 264 people and registered more than 383 cases under Operation Cy-Hunt, a special drive aimed at nabbing cyber fraudsters and recovering defrauded funds.

Those arrested include individuals who were part of organised cyber financial fraud networks across the country, illegally gained financial benefits by withdrawing defrauded money using cheques and ATMs, and rented out their bank accounts for commission, police had said. PTI HMP ADB