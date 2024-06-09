Pabitra Margherita, Assam's filmmaker-turned-politician, becomes Union minister

Guwahati, Jun 9 (PTI) First a magazine editor and then a filmmaker, Assam’s Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita was on Sunday inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government.

A known name in the cultural sphere of Assam, Margherita joined politics in 2014 by becoming a member of the BJP. He was soon appointed as a state spokesperson of the party.

He has served in different party positions and was also the chairman of Jyoti Chitraban, a government-run film studio. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

Margherita was the editor of two cultural magazines in the initial years of his career and later produced several Assamese feature and short films.

His best-known productions include the 'Junbai' series of short films. his acting in the feature film 'Mon Jaai' (I feel like, 2008) was also appreciated.

He is married to popular Assamese actress Gayatri Mahanta.