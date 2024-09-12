PAC chairman appointment leads to tension at BRS MLA's residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Rivals, ruling Congress and BRS in Telangana sparred on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between the followers of the opposition party's legislator P Kaushik Reddy and turncoat MLA Arekapudi Gandhi at the former's residence here.

Mild tension prevailed at the residence of Reddy at Kondapur here after Gandhi reached the spot along with his followers in response to the BRS MLA's challenge that the latter should prove which party he belonged to.

Gandhi's appointment as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Telangana legislature irked the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which called it a "day-light murder of the Constitution" since it was a tradition to appoint an opposition member as the head of the committee.

BRS and Congress leaders were involved in an exchange of words. Describing the developments as an "attempt to murder" the legislator, BRS Working president KT Rama Rao in a statement said Kaushik Reddy was targeted by the Congress party as he was exposing the government.

"Hooliganism or tyranny, call it what you wish CM Revanth Reddy, but let it be known: Congress goons and these cowardly threats will never shake the resolve of BRS soldiers," Rama Rao said in a social media post.

He further said BRS will defend every inch of Telangana from the "corrupt misrule" and the government's fear tactics only fuel the resolve.

Government whip Adi Srinivas in a statement referring to Kaushik Reddy's comments on Gandhi alleged the BRS legislator was trying to invoke Telangana sentiment.

By describing Gandhi as a person with Andhra Pradesh origins, Kaushik Reddy insulted people and demanded to know if BRS supremo Rao would subscribe to the comments, he asked.

The war of words between Reddy and Gandhi began after the appointment of Gandhi, who defected to the Congress from BRS, as the PAC Chairman.

Earlier during the day, Kaushik Reddy referring to Gandhi's claims that he still belongs to BRS, in a press conference said he was inviting the defected legislator to his residence and offered to take him to the BRS party office.

Reacting to Kaushik Reddy’s 'offer', Gandhi along with his followers reached his residence where supporters of both the leaders indulged in jostling.

A windowpane of Kaushik Reddy’s residence was broken in the din.

However, police intervened and dispersed Gandhi and his followers.

Gandhi was subsequently arrested and later granted station bail, a senior police official said.

Kaushik Reddy, in a complaint addressed to Cyberabad Police Commissioner alleged there was an attempt to kill him by Gandhi and several others.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao and several other party leaders reached the commissionerate and submitted the complaint copy to a senior police official.

They held a dharna at the police commissionerate and were taken into custody by police.

In the complaint, Kaushik Reddy said he was attacked by Gandhi and several others belonging to Congress party.

Kaushik Reddy claimed he was placed under house arrest by police at his residence and accused Gandhi and others of breaking open the gate of the gated community where his house is located.

He accused them of hurling stones, eggs, footwear and breaking flower pots and damaging his house.

Kaushik Reddy requested the Police Commissioner to book a case of attempt to murder and under other sections against Gandhi and others.

He also sought initiating disciplinary action against some police officials for "failing" to protect him.

On Wednesday, Kaushik Reddy's offer to send saris and bangles to 10 party legislators who defected to the Congress, evoked a strong response from the women leaders of the ruling party who demanded an immediate apology from him.

Congress leader and Chairperson of the Telangana State Women's Cooperative Development Corporation, B Shobha Rani, hit out at Kaushik Reddy over his comments, saying he insulted women with his disrespectful comments. At a press conference, Rani took off her footwear and warned the BRS MLA over his remarks. PTI GDK VVK VVK SA