PAC constable arrested for vehicle theft in UP’s Bijnor, 10 two-wheelers recovered

Bijnor (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A PAC constable was arrested here on Friday and ten stolen two-wheelers were recovered from him, police said.

On a tip-off about an auto-lifter, the Bijnor Kotwali police stopped and questioned a motorcycle rider near the intersection of Khed, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The man identified himself as Mohsin, a resident of Baghpat, he said, adding that the accused told police that he is posted in the 44th Corps of PAC, Meerut and is currently on deputation at Duhai Metro Station of Ghaziabad.

Jadaun said that on Mohsin’s disclosure, 10 stolen two-wheelers were recovered.

It was found that Mohsin used to sell stolen vehicles on OLX by creating fake accounts and forged documents. Further legal action is being taken, the SP added. PTI COR SAB NB