PAC constable killed, colleague injured in road accident in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 27-year-old PAC constable posted at Gorakhnath temple died on Monday, and his colleague was injured after they hit a divider and were thrown off, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Dubey, attached to the 30th PAC battalion in Gonda and deployed at Gorakhnath temple.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Mahaveer Chapra in the Belipar police station area in Gorakhpur district, police said. Dubey left home on his motorcycle when PRD jawan Markandey joined him en route.

Witnesses said the vehicle's accelerator got stuck, causing it to mount the divider at high speed, and both men were thrown off. Locals rushed to help them and alerted the police.

SHO of Belipar police station, Vishal Singh, who arrived within minutes, said Dubey was conscious but in severe pain and repeatedly asked for water. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors diagnosed lung damage and referred him to BRD Medical College. However, he succumbed before being shifted.

Abhishek's father, Ashwini Dubey, is an inspector with UP Police in Shravasti district, while his elder brother, Sonu, lives in the village, police said. Abhishek got married in May this year.

The body was sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.