PAC constable killed in bus accident in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A PAC head constable travelling was killed after he was hit by a bus on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Gorakh Prasad (50), a resident of Gorakhpur district and a head constable in the 30th Battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), police said.

The accident occurred near PAC Gate on the Gonda-Lucknow main road. Prasad was on his way to the market on a motorcycle when a bus hit him. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

The bus driver fled from the scene, Rawat said.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and seized the bus. Further investigation is underway, Rawat added. PTI COR CDN HIG