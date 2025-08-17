PAC jawan hangs self at home in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old PAC (Pradeshik Armed Constabulary) jawan allegedly hanged himself at home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Kandhla Station House Officer Satish Kumar said the incident took place in Alam village when police found the body of Yugal Kumar hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Yugal had joined the PAC in 2021 and was posted in Meerut. He was absent from duty since May 22, 2025, police said.