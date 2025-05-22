PAC seeks information from Delhi govt departments over CAG reports

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee in its meeting on Thursday deliberated the CAG's reports on air pollution, liquor trade and healthcare during the previous AAP government and sought information from the departments concerned.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports tabled in the Delhi Assembly during its budget session in March have been referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to submit its reports on them.

PAC chairman Ajay Mahawar in a statement said that the meeting held a serious deliberations on the CAG's performance reports on air quality, irregularities in liquor trade and healthcare in Delhi.

"The Committee has sought details from the departments concerned to ensure transparency and accountability. It also discussed future course of action in the matter," said Mahawar.

The Public Accounts Committee's task is not just analysing the CAG reports but also fixing accountability and transparency in public interest, he added.

Mahawar, the BJP MLA from Ghonda Assembly constituency, said the "topics discussed in the PAC meeting are directly related to people".

"We will ensure that the CAG reports are meaningfully discussed and impartial reports are submitted in the Assembly," he added.

The meeting was attended by BJP MLAs Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Shikha Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Rajkumar Chauhan, who are members of the PAC.

AAP MLAs Atishi, Virendra Kadiyan and Kuldeep Kumar also attended the meeting as the PAC members, the statement said. PTI VIT AS AS