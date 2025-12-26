PAC sub-inspector, constable arrested in Meerut for embezzlement of government funds

Meerut (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district have arrested two PAC personnel, including a sub-inspector, in connection with alleged embezzlement of government funds amounting to over Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the arrests were made by Pallavpuram police station as part of a special drive launched on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut.

The action was carried out under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (City) and the Circle Officer, Daurala, they said.

The case was registered at Pallavpuram police station on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Ashish Tiwari, Camp Commandant of the 6th Battalion, PAC Meerut.

It is alleged that Sub-inspector (accounts) Mukesh Kumar, currently posted at the 6th Battalion PAC Meerut, and Constable Ashish Kumar, in connivance with each other, misused technical means and prepared forged documents to facilitate wrongful payments, thereby embezzling Rs 10,96,500 of government funds.

The police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, the allegations were found to be substantiated, following which both the accused were arrested on December 25.

The arrested personnel have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, aged around 50 and a resident of Dolcha village in Baghpat district, and Ashish Kumar, around 30 years old, a resident of Pindora village in Shamli district, the police said, adding that further probe is on.