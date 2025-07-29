Pack of stray dogs attack 7-year-old in Ambala

Ambala, Jul 29 (PTI) A pack of stray dogs Tuesday allegedly attacked a seven-year-old boy who was playing in the street in a village near Ambala Cantt, leaving him injured.

Hearing the child crying, people nearby chased away the dogs, police said.

He was taken from Toba village to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, from where he was referred to PGIMER at Chandigarh, his family said.

The child's mother said he will have to undergo surgery due to several injuries on his body, including his hands, legs and back.

The mother of the child told reporters on Tuesday that her son was playing with other children when the pack of dogs attacked. The other children managed to run away, she said.