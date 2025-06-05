Pack of stray dogs maul child to death in MP’s Mandsaur district

Mandsaur, June 5 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, an official said on Thursday.

The dogs bit Ayush while he was playing with friends outside his home in the Suwasra-Runija road area, about 80 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday, he said.

The canines from across the road charged at the children who were busy playing. While his friends managed to run away, Ayush could not escape, the official said.

Collector Aditi Garg has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Sitamau Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivani Garg is part of the investigation team, officials said.

“The collector has said that a proposal would be sent to the chief minister’s office for financial assistance to the victim's family,” SDM Shivani told PTI.

She said the authorities have been asked to vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs in the area.

“Stray dogs from residential areas will be moved to non-residential areas,” The SDM said, quoting the collector’s order. PTI COR LAL NR