'Pack off', says top cop to drug gangs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) New police Commissioner of Hyderabad K Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday vowed to clamp down on the drug menace with an iron hand and warned gangs dealing with it to "pack off" from the city.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters after assuming the new charge, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed that Telangana should be made a "drug free" state.

The Commissioner said he will coordinate with the other two police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda here in the endeavor.

Besides ensuring basic policing and remaining accessible to people, efforts would be made to root out the drug menace, he said.

"I would like to say that these drug gangs and those encouraging drugs, you please pack off. Leave our city. Leave our state. We are not going to tolerate you, however big you are. Go off from here. We don't bother where you go. But, you don't have a place here," he said.

The Commissioner said tough action would be taken if illegal activities of drug abuse took place in pubs, high-end bars and restaurants and farm houses.

He said leaders of the film industry and managements of pubs should have meetings within themselves to ensure that drug abuse does not take place. There are also many managements of private establishments like pubs and those in cinema industry who are honest and abide by the law, he added.

Talking about the concept of 'friendly policing', Reddy said the police would be friendly with those abiding by the law, but tough action will be taken against those violating it. PTI SJR KH