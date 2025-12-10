Package of Palestine films to be main attraction at IFFK'25

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) A uniquely curated Palestine package reflecting the region’s lived experiences and the unwavering resilience of the Palestinians will be one of the main attractions at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to begin here on December 12.

The three films in the package unveils the trauma and scars caused by displacement and conflict that will speak volumes about their endurance, a release from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the event organisers, said in a release on Wednesday.

The film line-up includes ‘All That’s Left of You’, ‘ The Sea’ and ‘Once upon a time in Gaza.’ ‘All That’s Left of You’ by Cherien Dabis portrays the story of a Palestinian Teenager who is swept into a protest on the occupied West Bank, which alters the life of his family.

Shai Carmeli-Pollak's ‘The Sea’ follows the story of Khaled, a Palestinian boy, who embarks on a dangerous journey to the Mediterranean Sea for the first time in his life, despite Israeli authorities denying entry. The film was selected as Israel's official entry to the Oscars.

‘Once Upon a Time in Gaza,’ by Arab Nassar, had won the UnCertain Regard award at the Cannes and the Silver Pyramid for Best Director and Best Arab Feature Film at the Cairo International Film Festival.

Besides this package, ‘Palestine 36,’ directed by Annemarie Jacir, will be the opening film of the IFFK 25. The movie by the celebrated filmmaker was Palestine’s official entry for the best foreign feature film for the 98th Academy awards.

The IFFK will also feature a special retrospective of films by renowned director Ritwik Ghatak to celebrate his centenary year.

The festival will screen four of his most notable films, presenting them in restored versions to the new generation of cinema lovers.

The tribute focuses on his four Bengali masterpieces that capture the human cost of history. Leading the selection is Meghe Dhaka Tara (The Cloud-Capped Star,1960).

‘Komal Gandhar’ (1961), ‘Subarnarekha' (1965), and Ghatak's last completed feature, ‘Titash Ekti Nadir Naam’ (A River Called Titash, 1973) are the other films to be screened at the festival.

A total of 206 films from 82 countries under 26 sections, including World Cinema, will be screened at the 30th edition of IFFK, to be held here from December 12 to 19.