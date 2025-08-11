Packed pick-up van falls off road on hilly terrain in Pune district; 10 women killed, 30 hurt

Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) Ten women on their way to a temple were killed and 30 others injured after a pick-up van packed with passengers fell off the road on a hilly terrain and plunged into a gorge on Monday in Pune district, police said.

The vehicle carrying over 40 passengers, most of them women and children, veered off the road and plunged 25 to 30 feet after it failed to climb an incline - possibly due to overloading -- and rolled back down before toppling into the gorge at around 1 pm, a police officer said.

The victims, who hailed from Papalwadi village, were headed to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil in the western Maharashtra district to mark the auspicious Monday of the Shravan month when the accident took place near Pait village, he said.

Locals rushed to the spot and alerted police.

"Ten women died and 30 others sustained injuries in the accident," the officer said, adding nearly a dozen ambulances rushed the injured persons to nearby hospitals.

The deceased were identified by police as Mandabai Darekar (50), Sanjabai Darekar (50), Mirabai Chorghe (50), Shobha Papal (33), Suman Papal (30), Shakubai Chorghe (50), Sharda Chorghe (45), Baidabai Darekar (45), Parvati Papal (56) and Phasabai Sawant (61), all residents of Papalwadi in Khed tehsil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the accident. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO stated.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the tragedy and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons.

"I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased. A sum of Rs 4 lakh as aid will be given to the next of kin of the deceased," he stated in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, said he has instructed the local administration to provide all necessary medical assistance free of cost to the injured. PTI SPK ARU NSK RSY