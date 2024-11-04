Packet of heroin recovered near international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) A packet of heroin was seized from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

The packet weighing 426 grams was wrapped with yellow tape and had a copper wire loop attached to it, the Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

The BSF troops recovered the packet from the field adjacent to Wan village on Sunday, said the spokesperson.

In another incident, the BSF troops recovered a China-made drone from a field in Akhwara village in Pathankot district. PTI CHS RHL