Pact inked for improving healthcare delivery in Assam district

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has joined hands with Tata Medical & Diagnostics Ltd. (Tata MD) and National Health Mission, Assam, for augmenting public healthcare delivery in Kamrup district by establishing a digital nerve centre, an official statement said on Friday.

Advertisment

An MoU between the three partners was signed to implement Tata MD's healthcare model through the centre, it said.

The pact was signed by MS Lakshmi Priya, MD, NHM Assam, Girish Krishnamurthy, MD and CEO, TATA MD, and Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta expressed happiness at the setting up of the centre.

Advertisment

"We are grateful to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and IIT Guwahati for partnering in this initiative. With this MoU, we mark the beginning of a unique transformative journey that holds the promise of better health outcomes, enhanced accessibility and facilitate local employment in this project," he said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide inputs and share learnings of adapting and implementing innovative models, as well as taking the learnings from the initiative to other states and globally to ensure more women and children have access to lifesaving care.

Speaking about this project, Rajani Ved, director-health, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said, "We look forward to working together to help in implementing innovative ideas and accelerating the progress to reach our common vision of health for all." PTI SSG MNB