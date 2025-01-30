Pact signed to launch mobile medical units in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 30 (PTI) In a step toward improving healthcare infrastructure in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a Shimla-based central public sector enterprise and a private research institute inked an agreement on Thursday, according to a statement.

The SJVN Limited, a joint venture of the Centre and Himachal Pradesh government, has partnered with Piramal Swasthya Management & Research Institute (PSMRI) to introduce mobile medical units (MMUs) in various project areas across the northeastern state.

The signing took place in Shimla in the presence of SJVN Foundation Chairman Ajay Kumar Sharma, according to the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma highlighted that the collaboration would play a transformative role in delivering essential healthcare services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in remote locations with limited medical infrastructure.

SJVN Foundation, a registered trust of SJVN, is responsible for overseeing the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiatives.

The mobile medical unit, expected to be operational in the coming months, will provide primary healthcare services, including free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines, and emergency care.

Equipped with essential medical facilities, the MMU aims to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved regions, the statement said. PTI UPL UPL NN