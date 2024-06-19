Pact signed to raise third tower of WTC at Kochi Infopark

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 19 (PTI) An agreement was signed here on Wednesday between a Bengaluru-based real estate firm and Kochi-based Infopark for building a third tower of the World Trade Centre (WTC) at the IT hub.

The land lease agreement was signed at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

The Rs 150-crore project will be executed by Bengaluru-based Brigade Group in association with WTC, the statement said.

"The 16-storey tower, with a car park of six decks, will come up on a non-SEZ plot with a built-up space of 2.6 lakh square feet. WTC 3 will generate around 2,700 direct jobs. The project is expected to be completed in three years," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan said, according to the statement, that 583 new companies have set up offices in Infopark since 2016, generating around 70,000 jobs.

"The coming up of the third tower of WTC will augment the development of not just Infopark, but the entire IT sector in the state," he is quoted as having said in the statement.

The signing of the agreement was also attended by Kerala Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeeve, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, Brigade Group Executive Chairman M R Jaishankar and its Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar.

Kurunthil said the new building can meet the requirements of prospective entrepreneurs.

"The workspace will be a major attraction for big companies," he said, according to the statement.

Jaishankar said, "We are happy to increase our footprint in Kerala with a new tower of WTC for the growing IT and IT-enabled service companies in the state. Brigade is keen to expand in Kerala and we will continue to look for viable land parcels." Currently, Infopark Kochi has two WTC towers completed by Brigade Group and with a combined built-up area of 7.7 lakh square feet, the buildings are fully occupied.

"The A and B blocks of WTC, with a Grade A specification and LEED Gold certification, house 37 companies and 8,000 employees in total. They include MNCs such as KPMG, IBM, UST Global, Xerox, G10X, MindCurv, Williams Lea and Aspire.

"Brigade has been the builder of the luxury business hotel Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, which is situated in Infopark Phase 1. The coming up of WTC-3 in Infopark can bring in more companies and bolster employment," it said.

The real-estate firm was also developing Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram, a Grade A office building located in Technopark Phase 1.

Brigade Group is the license owner of six WTCs in South India - Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Devanahalli, the statement added. PTI HMP HMP ROH