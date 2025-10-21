Paddy harvest in Meghalaya's Lapangap resumes with Karbi community support amid tight security

Lapangap, Oct 21 (PTI) The stand-off over paddy harvesting at Lapangap village along the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Jaintia Hills district has been resolved, with farmers resuming work on Tuesday under tight security, officials said.

The breakthrough was achieved under the joint initiative of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and traditional leaders, who intervened to defuse tensions between the two communities, they said.

In a display of solidarity, villagers from Lakaroi, predominantly Karbis, came forward on Tuesday to assist the Pnar villagers of Lapangap in harvesting paddy, which had been stalled since violence erupted on October 9.

Over 60 families have paddy fields between Lapangap and Tapat, the officials said.

"The situation has returned to normal. Harvesting will begin in the major portions from tomorrow under adequate security arrangements from both states," a senior official told PTI.

Tensions escalated on October 9 when residents of neighbouring Tapat village in Assam's Karbi Anglong district allegedly stopped Lapangap farmers from harvesting paddy in a disputed field located between the two villages.

Violence during the protest led to the death of one person from Tapat. A night curfew from 6 pm to 10 am, which was imposed in Lapangap village following the unrest on October 9, is still in force, the official said.

Authorities said the halt in paddy harvest affected the livelihoods of farmers, and welcomed the cooperation shown by both communities.

According to senior Home Department officials, security personnel remain deployed in and around the agricultural fields in the area to prevent any untoward incident. PTI JOP RBT