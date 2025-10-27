Paddy-laden truck overturns on car in UP, two killed

Fatehpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Two men were killed and another seriously injured when a paddy-laden truck overturned on a moving car on the Chaudgara-Bindki road here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night when the truck lost control and toppled onto the car, crushing its occupants.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Kumar (30) and Dheeru (26), while their companion Jaswant (32) sustained serious injuries.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding both vehicles have been seized.