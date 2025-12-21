Paddy procurement hits record high of 4.47 lakh quintals in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Paddy procurement in the Jammu region has reached 4.47 lakh quintals during the ongoing Kharif marketing season, the highest ever in the region, an official said on Sunday.

The procurement has surpassed the previous peak of 4.05 lakh quintals achieved during the 2021–22 Kharif marketing season, marking a significant rise in farmer participation and minimum support price (MSP) coverage, the spokesperson said.

"To date, 4.47 lakh quintal of paddy has been procured, which is the highest ever recorded so far. The procurement operations for the current season will continue till December 31," he said.

The spokesperson said that during the 2024–25 Kharif Marketing Season, 3.27 lakh quintal of paddy was procured, benefiting 4,897 farmers. MSP disbursement amounted to Rs 75.67 crore.

During the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season, paddy procurement has registered a significant increase, reaching a record level of 4.47 lakh quintals till date, benefiting 6,130 farmers, with MSP amounting to Rs 106.48 crore paid to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

This reflects a substantial improvement both in procurement volume and farmer outreach during the current season, the spokesperson said.

He said 24 mandis are operational across the region, ensuring smooth and accessible procurement for paddy growers. MSP rates for the current season were fixed at Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade 'A' paddy and Rs 2,369 per quintal for common paddy, providing assured prices to farmers.