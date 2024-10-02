Paddy procurement operations underway in Haryana, over 46,000 MT procured

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The Haryana government has commenced paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price and so far over 46,000 metric tons of the crop have been procured.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday evening, the paddy procurement began from September 27.

"Till date, over 46,000 metric tons (MT) of paddy have been procured from 241 mandis and purchase centers across the state, benefiting more than 7,500 farmers," it said.

"Today alone, approximately 1,200 MT of paddy was lifted," it said.

In addition, the government is ensuring timely payments to farmers, having disbursed Rs 2 crore directly into their bank accounts, according to the statement.

From Tuesday, the procurement of bajra has also commenced at the Minimum Support Price. The state government has opened 91 mandis and purchase centres specifically for this purpose, with over 25,000 quintals of bajra already purchased from farmers of the state.

The procurement process is running smoothly and is scheduled to continue until November 15, it said.

"The Haryana government remains committed to protecting the economic interests of its farmers and will ensure a seamless and efficient procurement process throughout the season," the statement said.