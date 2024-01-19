Padgha village panchayat appeals residents to close chicken, liquor shops on Jan 22

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The gram panchayat of the communally sensitive Padgha village in Thane district has appealed to the locals to close shops selling non-vegetarian foods and liquor on January 22 when the consecration ceremony will be held at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The village in Bhiwandi tehsil was in news last year because of the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency as part of its probe into the Islamic State and other terror modules in the country.

Saquib Nachan, a convict in the 2003 Ghatkopar blast case, belongs to the village.

The gram panchayat letter, signed by the village sarpanch, said it was making a "fervent request" that shops selling mutton, chicken, fish and liquor should remain closed on January 22, and the occasion of `pran-pratishtha' at the Ayodhya temple should be celebrated by decorating homes and lighting lamps. PTI COR KRK