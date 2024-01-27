Padma awardees are 'jewels in rags': Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday described the Padma awardees as "jewels in rags" whose talent has been recognised by the government.

He also said that meritocracy has replaced autocracy and nepotism in the country, adding the youngsters today have more opportunities to achieve their goals.

Interacting with distinguished artists who participated in the Republic Day here, he referred to the recently-announced Padma awards.Jagdeep Dhankhar Dhankhar said the people, who have been selected for these awards had never expected to receive it.

"But they were discovered, their talent was recognised and everyone appreciated it," he said while referring to them as "Gudri ke Lal" (jewels in rags).

Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder -- the late Bindeshwar Pathak -- and Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam were on Thursday conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India.

Earlier, interacting with the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, the vice president said that equality before the law has now been truly established, unlike in the past where some people thought they were above it.

The ecosystem of corruption and middlemen has been dismantled and youngsters have immense opportunities to realise their potential, Dhankhar said.

"The autocracy of corruption has been replaced with meritocracy of democracy," he said.

The NSS volunteers were part of an all-women contingent that participated in the Republic Day parade on Friday.

Describing youngsters as the foot soldiers who will help India become a developed country by 2047, he urged them to be innovative and focus on research and entrepreneurship. PTI NAB AS AS