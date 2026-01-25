Padma awards: Fortunate to receive recognition, says Mohiniyattam exponent Vimala Menon

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Vimala Menon, who was conferred the Padma Shri on Sunday, said she considers herself fortunate to receive the recognition and credited her disciples for the honour.

An alumna of Kerala Kalamandalam, Menon is known for her contributions to Mohiniyattam, Kerala’s classical dance form.

"I consider it a moment of great fortune, especially as I received the Kerala Sree Award from the state government last year. I am 84 years old and have 63 years of experience in the field of dance," she told a television news channel.

Asked whether she had expected the Padma Shri, Menon said people often told her every year that she would receive the award.

"But I never took any initiative, as I believe in the value of honours that come through the recommendation of others," she said.

She said the recognition brings greater responsibility and added that her priority has always been Mohiniyattam.

"It is through my disciples that I began to be recognised. I believe my co-workers and disciples have contributed more than anything else to these honours," she said.

Menon has previously been honoured with the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards. PTI TBA SSK