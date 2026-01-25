Padma awards: Worshipped God through music; culture my real wealth, says tribal tarpa player

Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) Tribal wind instrument player, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, named as a recipient of the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category, hailed the recognition as blessings of God, whom he worshipped through music since he was a ten-year-old child.

The announcement set off celebrations across Palghar, especially among the region’s tribal communities, who see the honour as a tribute not just to one man, but to an entire cultural legacy.

For 90-year-old Dhinda, regarded as one of the finest exponents of the tarpa, the award is the result of a lifetime spent serving tradition.

Dhinda, regarded as one of the finest exponents of Tarpa– a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo–said the honour was a blessing earned through devotion to tradition.

"I have preserved my culture and worshipped God through my music. I have been playing the tarpa since the age of 10. This is a 400-year-old family tradition. That is why God has blessed me with this award," Dhinda told reporters.

Belonging to a lineage that has nurtured Tarpa music for centuries, Dhinda has dedicated his entire life to both making and playing the instrument.

The Tarpa, which can stretch up to ten feet in length, holds a central place in tribal rituals and celebrations.

Dhinda's performances have enthralled audiences across several parts of Maharashtra, earning him recognition as a custodian of tribal art.

"We are poor, but our culture is our real wealth. There are 22 members in my family. I have no other profession. A little farming and making tarpa instruments is how we survive," he said, adding that an earlier award from the Maharashtra government helped him construct a small hut for his family.

Dhinda has also been mentoring young artistes, imparting lessons in Tarpa playing to ensure the art form survives future generations.

Following the announcement, tributes and congratulatory messages have poured in from across Palghar district, with locals describing the Padma Award as a proud moment not just for Dhinda, but for the entire tribal community. PTI COR NSK