Padma Bhushan awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt's wife dies

Dehradun, Jun 11 (PTI) The wife of renowned environmentalist, Ramon Magsaysay award and Padma Bhushan awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt died in a hospital here on Wednesday. She was 89.

Deveshwari Devi suffered a brain stroke in Gopeshwar on June 4, family sources said. After being transferred to a hospital in Dehradun for treatment, she succumbed to her illness at around 2:30 pm.

A prominent social worker, Deveshwari Devi played a pivotal role in the liquor ban movement in the Garhwal region in the 1970s. She was an active participant in the movement in Tehri, where she was arrested alongside many other women. She was kept in Saharanpur jail for about a month.