Padma honour will inspire me to work more for farmers: Agriculture innovator Dada Lad

Latur, Jan 25 (PTI) For 79-year-old agriculture innovator Shrirang Devba Lad, who has been chosen for this year’s Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category, the honour is not a matter of personal happiness, but an inspiration to do more for farmers.

A resident of Malsona village in central Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, the septuagenarian, also known as Dada Lad, was picked for the award for his remarkable contributions to cotton research.

The cotton varieties developed through his research have led to a significant increase in yield, providing economic relief to thousands of farmers.

Lad, popularly known as ‘Krushi Rishi’ among the farming community, told PTI that the award would help spread technological knowledge among people and benefit farmers across the country.

“This honour is not a matter of personal happiness for me. My research will now reach farmers through various media platforms. When farmers adopt these methods and increase their crop yield, happiness will spread in their lives, and that will be my true happiness,” he said.

Sharing more about his ‘Dada Lad’ cotton farming technique, the septuagenarian said he focused on increasing yields of crops such as wheat, jowar and cotton. In the Indi village in Karnataka, farmers earlier harvested only 5 to 6 quintals of jowar per acre. After implementing his methods, the yield rose to 28 quintals per acre, said Lad.

“I come from a farming family and have been associated with agriculture since childhood. Seeing my dedication and interest, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh gave me an opportunity to work with them,” he said.

On Republic Day eve, the Centre announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

“With such innovations, I am confident that the country will never face a shortage of foodgrains. The award has increased my responsibility to work even harder for farmers’ welfare,” he said.

Born on January 1, 1947, Lad did his schooling in Parbhani. He subsequently finished his graduation.

Currently, he holds important responsibilities in the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and serves as the ‘Kshetriya Sanghatn Mantri’ for Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

In recognition of his contribution to agriculture, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani honoured him with an honorary Doctor of Science degree during its 27th Convocation Ceremony last month. The honour was conferred on him by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI COR NR