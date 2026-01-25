Padma Shri a shared national effort, says Jagadesh Kumar; Kamakoti pledges best efforts for Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Former UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti have been conferred with the Padma Shri for their contributions to the field of education.

Expressing gratitude, Kumar said he was "grateful and humbled" to receive the honour and described it as recognition of a collective national effort in higher education.

"I see this award as recognition of a shared national effort to make higher education more inclusive, more flexible, and more focused on learning outcomes. The National Education Policy 2020 gives a clear direction for this change," he said in a statement.

Stating that India's greatest strength lies in its young population, Kumar said continued focus was needed on strengthening institutions, teachers and research. He also thanked his family, mentors and students.

IIT-Madras Director Kamakoti said the Padma Shri would further motivate him to contribute towards national development goals.

"The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'," he said.

Congratulating the awardees, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a post on X, "M Jagadesh Kumar and Professor V Kamakoti are stalwarts of Indian education." "They have made unparalleled contributions to transform our educational landscape," he said. "Prestigious Padma is a just recognition for their passion, contribution and lasting impact to shaping our education ecosystem." The government on Sunday announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. PTI MHS GJS KVK KVK