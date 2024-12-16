Padma Shri awardee Baiga tribal artist Jodhaiya Bai dies

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's famous Baiga tribal artist Jodhaiya Bai, a Padma Shri recipient, died in Umaria district after a prolonged illness, sources said on Monday.

She was 86.

The painter, who was instrumental in getting international recognition to the Baiga tribal art, passed away at her native Lodha village in Umaria district on Sunday, the sources said.

Jodhaiya Bai received Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, in 2023 for her special contribution in the field of arts.

Her last rites were held at the Lodha village on Monday in the presence of district collector Dharnendra Kumar Jain, Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, other officials and political leaders.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over her demise.

"Along with Madhya Pradesh, the country also lost an artist who spent her entire life to provide recognition to paintings based on the tribal culture, art and traditions in the country and abroad," Yadav said in a post on X. PTI ADU GK