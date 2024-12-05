Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty joins AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Delhi, Padma Shri awardee social worker Jitender Singh Shunty joined the party in the presence of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Shunty, the president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Foundation, received the Padma Shri in 2021 for his services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also founded the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO known for cremating unclaimed bodies and performing post-cremation rites in accordance with Hindu and Sikh traditions.

"I was performing cremation of unclaimed bodies when Arvind Kejriwal called me and said, 'Shunty Ji, I also want to contribute to this noble cause'. I asked for some time to think, but deep down, my conscience, my family, and my friends reminded me that his work and mine shared the same purpose," Shunty, a former BJP MLA, said after joining AAP.

Welcoming Shunty into the party, Kejriwal said, "We are honoured to have Jitender Singh Shunty join our party. His dedication to social service aligns perfectly with AAP's commitment to serving the people of Delhi." Senior AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak said, "Today is a day of great joy and pride for us. Joining us is Jitender Singh Shunty, known across the nation as the 'Ambulance Man' who was honoured with the title 'Corona Warrior' during the pandemic." Shunty's entry into AAP followed the retirement of Delhi Assembly Speaker and Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel from electoral politics.

Shunty is likely to contest the Shahdara seat, where he previously served as an MLA on a BJP ticket from 2013-2015.

He was also elected as an MCD councillor in 2012, representing Ward No 238 (Jhilmil). PTI MHS ARI