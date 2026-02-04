Padma Shri awardee 'tarpa' player Bhiklya Dhinda feted

Palghar, Feb 04 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee and renowned Tarpa wind instrument player Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda was felicitated on Wednesday by Palghar Zilla Parishad.

Dhinda, a 92-year-old Warli tribal artist from Palghar district, has been awarded the Padma Shri 2026 for his contributions to the art (folk music) spanning over seven decades. He is a custodian and master player of the tarpa, a traditional instrument of tribal culture.

On the occasion, speakers said his achievement had enhanced not only the pride of Palghar district but also the stature of Maharashtra's folk art tradition, according to an official release.

Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade said the government's monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 has proved extremely beneficial for senior writers and artists, helping them meet their daily needs. PTI COR NSK