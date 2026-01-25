Padma Shri is god’s recognition of my work: Environmentalist Devaki Amma

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) Environmentalist Kollakkayil Devaki Amma, who has been conferred the Padma Shri, on Sunday said she sees the honour as recognition from God for the work she has done.

Speaking to reporters here after the announcement of the Padma awards, Devaki Amma said the award was bestowed by God.

"First, I have to thank Bhoomi Devi (the Earth goddess). My children and grandchildren have always supported me," she said.

A native of Puthiyavila in Kandalloor panchayat, near Kayamkulam, here Devaki Amma has transformed her 4.5 acres of land into a forest by planting more than 3,000 plants and trees over the years.

The green cover, known as ‘Tapovanam’, is home to several rare and endangered species of trees and plants.

She said she planted whatever saplings she could find from different places.

"Even I do not know all the plants here. Often, people searching for rare plants come and tell me that they have found endangered species of trees and plants here," she said.

Despite her age, Devaki Amma also takes classes for students who visit Tapovanam.

She began planting saplings more than 40 years ago, following a serious car accident in 1980, which marked a turning point in her life.

In 2018, the union government honoured her with the Nari Shakti Puraskar, which was presented by then President Ram Nath Kovind.