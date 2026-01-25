Padma Shri: Prabhakar Kore gives credit to KLE family and farmers

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 25 (PTI) Chairman of KLE Society Dr Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore on Sunday expressed happiness over the Centre picking him for Padma Shri award in recognition of his contributions to education, healthcare and rural development.

Speaking to reporters here, Kore said the honour belonged as much to the institutions and people he worked with as to him personally.

Kore, who has been at the helm of the Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society for over four decades, recalled his journey from a small village and said his focus had always been on taking quality education and healthcare to rural areas of north Karnataka, where such facilities were once scarce.

He said the recognition had come after decades of sustained effort in building institutions that benefited ordinary families, particularly farmers and rural students, enabling their children to become engineers and doctors and improve their financial conditions.

"I feel very happy because I came up with lot of hardship in my life in the last 42 years. I was born in a small village. I studied in Kannada medium school. Today the Central government has recognised my work and gave me Padma Shri." Giving credit to those who supported him, he said, "This credit goes to my KLE family and my farmers, who always stood behind me. Even today my first love goes to the farmers." He added that a significant share of KLE institutions were located in rural areas to ensure access to quality education.

Kore's daughter Preeti Dodwad, who was also present, said the family was overwhelmed by the honour.

"I'm super excited and happy. It's like a dream come true as a family member for the years of hard work he has put," she said.

Dr Kore, a former Rajya Sabha member and a prominent educationist, has led the expansion of the KLE Society from a few institutions to a large network spanning education, healthcare, agriculture and community welfare, transforming the socio-economic landscape of the region. PTI COR GMS -- SA