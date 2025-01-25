Padma Shri 'vibrant' recognition of art, says Puducherry Thavil artiste

Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI) Thavil artiste P Datchanamoorthy, who was selected for the Padma Shri award by the Central government on Saturday, said the honour was a "vibrant recognition" of the traditional art.

Advertisment

The 68 year-old who has five decades of experience in playing the classical percussion instrument, has performed in several parts of the country in about 15,000 events.

Speaking to PTI after the awards were announced, he said he belongs to a family of Nadaswaram (a wind instrument) and thavil players. His father and grand father were thavil artistes and he and his four brothers are either thavil or nadaswaram players.

The Padma Sri recipient hails from Abishegapakkam village in Embalam segment in Puducherry.

Advertisment

He said he was extremely happy that traditional art has gained recognition and the civilian honour was a real tribute to the art. It was a "vibrant recognition" of the art.

He said he had learnt playing thavil, a sacrosanct accompaniment to nadaswaram from his father and grandfather. The instruments are an integral part of Tamil culture, and played in temples and weddings.

Datchanamoorthy said the recognition would boost all those involved in the traditional music and he would ever remain grateful to all the patrons of the music and the art. He also thanked the Centre and Puducherry government. PTI CORR SA