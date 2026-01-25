Padma Vibhushan, an unexpected honour, says veteran journalist P Narayanan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Veteran journalist and senior RSS leader P Narayanan on Sunday said receiving the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, was unexpected.

Narayanan, who has been recognised for his contributions to literature and education, said he never expected such an honour.

"I accept this recognition with great respect for the country," he told a TV news channel.

Narayanan, who hails from Manakkad near Thodupuzha, has authored and translated several books.

He was a founder member of the Janmabhumi daily and served as its chief editor.

Narayanan also wrote the long-running column "Sanghapatham" in Janmabhumi from 1999 to 2025.

One of the seniormost RSS workers in the state, Narayanan held several key organisational positions, including state organisational general secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh—the predecessor of the BJP—from 1967 to 1977, and later served as a member of its national executive committee.

He also served as the state organisational secretary of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch. PTI TBA TBA SA