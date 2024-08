Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Padma Vibhushan Doctor RA Mashelkar has joined the Indian Institute of Health Management and Research University, an official said on Saturday.

Mashelkar has contributed to academics, scientific research, science, technology, innovations, IPR leadership, and society.

His scientific research has been honoured with Padmashri (1991), Padmabhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2014). PTI AG MNK MNK