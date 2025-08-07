Padmanabhaswamy Temple panel to seek chief priest''s opinion on vault B minutes entry

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) A meeting of the administrative and advisory committees of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Thursday discussed whether to record in their minutes an opinion on the possible opening of Vault B, a sealed chamber long considered sacred.

Since the issue involves ritualistic and religious aspects, the meeting decided to seek the opinion of the temple's tantri (chief priest) before taking any further step, a source said.

The matter was raised by the state government's representative during the meeting. The meeting agreed that the tantri's views were essential before formalising any position in the official record, the source said.

Prince Aditya Varma, representing the Travancore royal family, took part in the meeting.

In 2011, several underground vaults at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram were opened for the first time, following a Supreme Court order to list the temple's assets.

Of the six known vaults, five were opened and recorded, revealing a vast collection of gold, jewellery, and precious stones, estimated to be worth billions of dollars. But Vault B, remains sealed due to religious sensitivities.

In 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the rights of the erstwhile royals of the princely state of Travancore in the administration of the riches of the temple. PTI TGB TGB ADB