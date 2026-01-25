Padwa awards: Bengal's Yonzone says service to Darjeeling, Sikkim is his service to India

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Botanist and environment science expert Gambir Singh Yonzone, who was named a recipient of the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category on Sunday, said his service to West Bengal’s Darjeeling and Sikkim region is his means to serve the country.

Based at Kalimpong district's Pedong, Yonzone, expressed gratitude to the Union government for the recognition.

"I am at present writing a book on perspectives of sustainable development in Darjeeling and Sikkim Himalayas, including north Bengal," said Yonzone, who has to his credit six books.

"My service to the region means service to the nation," the 86-year old former professor told PTI over phone.

Yonzone, who taught Botany and Plant Science at Darjeeling Government College and was principal of Kalimpong College for about 12 years, said his major subject was plant science, but later, he switched over to environment science as well.

He said that he is working on holding workshops for farmers of the region on medicinal plants, which will “give them four to five times the income than conventional agriculture”. PTI AMR RBT