Pahalgam aftermath: Gujarat govt contacting tourists seeking to return from Kashmir

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) The Gujarat government is in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration with regards to tourists from the state stranded there following the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said on Friday.
The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has established contact with nearly 275 Gujarat natives so far, of which 76 have expressed interest to return from Srinagar and Jammu, an official release said.
"On Thursday, the SEOC arranged a flight for nine persons from Srinagar to Ahmedabad. It landed here this morning. Moreover, the state government arranged train tickets for 21 passengers of Vadodara and three from Ahmedabad. The SEOC has started the process for bringing back 16 persons from Jammu and 26 persons from Srinagar," said the release.
On Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had said stranded tourists could call on SEOC landline number 079-23251900 and mobile number 9978405304 for assistance. PTI PJT PD BNM