Pahalgam aftermath: Process of expelling Pak nationals has begun in India, says Fadnavis

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the process of expelling Pakistani citizens from India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack has begun and legal action will be taken against such individuals overstaying in the western state.

He condemned the killing of innocent tourists and said the Modi government will give a befitting reply.

"The Maharashtra government has complete information about Pakistani nationals who have come to the state. They have been identified, served notices, and necessary arrangements have been made to send them back," he said.

The process of their return is underway, Fadnavis told reporters, adding that there is a mechanism in place to trace those who entered the country illegally.

Compared to the number of Bangladeshis living illegally in India, cases involving Pakistani nationals are relatively fewer, the CM pointed out.

For those who arrived on valid visas, efforts are underway to facilitate their return, he added.

According to a state Home Department official, 55 Pakistani nationals living in Maharashtra on short-term visas have been asked to leave the country by the Central government's deadline of April 27.

"Those Pakistanis who are illegally staying in the country will be found soon. The process of expelling Pakistani citizens from the country has begun. The Centre has already decided to suspend the visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, along with revocation of all existing valid visas issued to Pakistanis," Fadnavis said.

He said legal action will be taken against Pakistani nationals overstaying in Maharashtra.

Queried about those from the neighbouring country here to avail medical treatment, Fadnavis said a decision on such persons will be taken by the Centre.

"The way we are asking their citizens to go back, Pakistan has also done the same thing. We do have sympathy on humanitarian grounds but when it comes to national security, some tough decisions need to be taken," Fadnavis emphasised.

Pakistan must realise it is backing terrorism and murdering humanity despite being dependent on India and is completely isolated in the world, Fadnavis said.

Asked about a Pakistan minister's threat of a nuclear attack on India, Fadnavis brushed it aside with contempt saying the neighbouring nation talks about nuclear bombs while not having money to feed its huge population.

On India's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attack, Fadnavis said it was the right move by the Modi government to "show Pakistan its place".

"No one is saying that the water will be stopped in a day, but Pakistan depends on this water. If India stops it, Pakistan will face severe drought. This is the right decision to show them their place," he said.

He also slammed those who question such government decisions while not caring for the nation.

"I feel pity for such people," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, the chief minister met the families of two friends from Pune- Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale- who were killed in the April 22 terror attack.

"I met the family members of those killed in the terror attack. The description of the incident narrated by Asawari Jagdale (daughter of one of the victims) is disturbing. I don't want to say anything to those speaking out of turn on the (Pahalgam) incident.

"Our resolution to fight against terrorism has become even stronger. Help will be provided to the six families from Maharashtra," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Twenty-six persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at a popular meadow in Kashmir's Anantnag district. Ganbote and Jagdale were among six individuals from Maharashtra who fell prey to bullets.

The chief minister visited Ganbote's residence in Kondhwa area and consoled his wife Sangita, who survived the terror attack. He then headed to Jagdale's residence in Karvenagar and spoke to Jagdale's daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha.

Ganbote, who owned a 'farsan' (snacks) business, had gone to Kashmir along with his wife and the family of Santosh Jagdale. PTI SPK COR NSK BNM