Pahalgam attack act beyond belief, totally unacceptable: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday condemned the Pahalgam attack, saying it was an "act beyond belief" and is "totally unacceptable".

Mirwaiz, who was allowed to offer the Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality of the city here after four weeks, also asked the government to allow him to visit those injured in the attack.

Mirwaiz and the people present in the mosque observed a minute's silence before the prayers to show solidarity with the affected families.

"The killings have pierced our hearts. We heard that these people were first asked about their religious identities and then murdered in front of their families. This is an act beyond belief," Mirwaiz said in his address to the congregation at the mosque.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their religion, strongly condemn the killings.

"Who understands the pain of losing their own better than the people of Kashmir? Who can feel the pain of the loved ones of those killed more than us? The incident has made our hearts bleed," he said.

Kashmir's chief cleric said the people of Kashmir share the grief of the affected families and stand with them.

"We pray to God to give them patience. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

Referring to several viral videos of locals helping tourists in the aftermath of the attack, he said Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and doors for their guests.

"Our hospitality is famous world over and once again the Kashmiris continued their traditions. A ponywalla, Adil Hussain, sacrificed his life trying to save the lives of others. Kashmiris carried tourists on their shoulders.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir observed a complete shutdown and showed an example of solidarity and unity. They have sent a message that they oppose such cowardly acts and stand with the bereaved families," he added.

Mirwaiz said the killings are not only condemnable, but "totally unacceptable" as well.

He appealed to the government to allow him to visit the injured to inquire about their health.

"I should be allowed to visit the hospital to inquire about the injured and talk to them and to take the sentiments of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir to them. I should also be allowed to visit Adil Hussain's residence for condolences," he said.

Mirwaiz said it was unfortunate that a section of media was spreading hatred by giving a communal colour to the situation, resulting in "targeting of Kashmiris" in many states of the country.

"Hundreds of students and businessmen are leaving those states. We appeal to the governments in other states of India to ensure to safeguard Kashmiris," he said.

Earlier, the Mirwaiz also condemned his house arrest, saying it was "painful not only for me but for all Muslims".

"It is disappointing on part of the government and we condemn it," he said. PTI SSB ZMN