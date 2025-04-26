Pahalgam attack aftermath: Houses of four terrorists razed in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) The houses of four terrorists have been razed by authorities in the Kashmir Valley. It is seen as a crackdown on terrorism days after the dastardly Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

Officials on Saturday said that houses of the alleged terrorists were demolished in the Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara and Kulgam districts of Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including that of the Pahalgam terror attack's prime suspect, were destroyed when explosives believed to be stored there went off on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

On Friday night, the house of Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh in the Muran area of Pulwama district was torn down, officials said, adding that he was "trained in Pakistan" in 2018 and had recently "infiltrated" into the Valley.

In a similar action in Chotipora of the Shopian district, the house of an active top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay was razed, they said. Kuttay, active for the past three to four years, has been involved in many anti-national activities, the officials claimed.

At the Matalhama area of the Kulgam district, the residence of Zakir Ahmad Ganie, who has been active since 2023 and was under surveillance for his alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities, was also razed during the night, they said.

The fourth house was blown up by security forces in the Kalaroos area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, the officials said. The house belonged to Farooq Ahmad Tedwa and Miskeen Ahmad Tedwa, who are currently operating from Pakistan.

With this, six residences of alleged terrorists have been razed.

On Friday, the houses of Aadil Hussain Thokar, accused of helping in the execution of the Pahalgam bloodbath, and Asif Sheikh, also believed to be involved in the attack, were being searched by security forces when an explosion damaged the structures in Bijbehara and Tral.

Explosives were supposedly found on the premises during the search operation, prompting security forces to evacuate the occupants of the houses as well as neighbours to safety before they went off. PTI SSB MIJ HIG HIG