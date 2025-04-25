Pahalgam attack aftermath: Special flight from Kashmir carrying 232 tourists lands in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) A special flight carrying 232 tourists who were evacuated from Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack landed in Mumbai on Friday, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This was the third special flight operated by the Maharashtra government as part of efforts to bring back tourists from the northern Union Territory since the attack on Tuesday, which killed 26 persons, he added.

Buses have been arranged to take the passengers to their natives places in Akola and Amravati, the CM said, adding 800 tourists have returned to the state so far.

On Thursday, two special flights brought back 184 tourists, taking the total number of returnees to 416. More than 380 have returned through other means, officials said.

Requests from 60-70 more tourists have been received and arrangements for their return are being made by the state government, they added. PTI MR BNM