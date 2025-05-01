Pahalgam attack: All-India Muslim Jamaat chief urges Friday prayers for national unity

Bareilly (UP), May 1 (PTI) Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, on Thursday appealed to the Indian Muslims to hold special prayers after Friday namaz to uphold India's unity and defeat its enemies.

"I urge all Indian Muslims, especially the imams of mosques, to organise a special dua after Friday prayers for the country's unity and integrity, and to pray for the defeat of its enemies," Maulana Razvi said in a statement.

"Let this Friday be observed as Youm-e-Dua (Day of Prayer). Through their sermons, imams must make people aware of the threat of terrorism and emphasise the need to stay united in this testing time," he added.

Maulana Razvi warned against falling for attempts to create rifts between communities, saying, "People must not get misled by those who try to sow discord between Hindus and Muslims. We are together, and we must stand together." Slamming the Pakistan-based Ulema Council, he said, "Indian Muslims live peacefully with all religious communities. They are not going to be affected by hollow threats or the bluster of Pakistan's Ulema Council." "Kashmir is an integral part of India. In recent years, terrorism has significantly declined there, and the Indian government has continued a dialogue with the people in a spirit of harmony. That is why the people of Kashmir now want peace and have rejected the path of violence," Maulana Razvi said.

Issuing a stern warning, he said, "We know how to give a befitting reply to the likes of Pakistan's Ulema Council. Indian clerics and ordinary Muslims stand firmly with India and will continue to do so. No one is going to be provoked by the inflammatory rhetoric of Pakistani organisations. This lowly mindset must be eradicated. We are fighting a war against the disease of terrorism, and we will emerge victorious." The cleric's comments come in the backdrop of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly holidayers, dead. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG