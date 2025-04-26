Pahalgam attack: Authorities in UP say monitoring departure of Pakistani citizens across districts

Prayagraj/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) As India directed Pakistani citizens residing in the country to return to their homeland before April 27 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Uttar Pradesh are overseeing the departure of those on short-term visas, while monitoring the ones with long-term visas.

People on medical visas, however, have a two-day extension, but they have to return by April 29, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba said that four Pakistani nationals were on short-term visas in the Prayagraj district.

"While one Pakistani woman left on Friday, three Pakistani women will leave on Saturday," he said.

Gauba said that these individuals had come for a brief period, including one for medical treatment, and assured that the local intelligence unit (LIU) is closely monitoring the situation.

Similarly, authorities in Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr also reported about Pakistani nationals leaving for Pakistan.

However, there are still 26 Pakistani nationals in Muzaffarnagar, but they are on long-term visas.

The officer said that they are monitoring these individuals and are verifying their presence at their registered addresses while awaiting further directives from the government.

He also noted that most long-term visa holders have applied for Indian nationality.

Like Muzaffarnagar, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bhadohi and Shahjahanpur districts also have Pakistani citizens who have long-term visas and are currently exempted from leaving. Meanwhile, police in Amroha and Moradabad said that no Pakistani was residing in their districts.

Meerut and Mainpuri, however, said that no Pakistani is living in their districts on short-term visas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the chief ministers of all the states on Friday and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country, sources said.

India on Thursday announced that all visas, barring a few under special categories, issued to Pakistani nationals would stand revoked on April 27. Additionally, the MEA advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.