Pahalgam attack: BJP minority wing urges shop owners to boycott Pakistani goods

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The minority wing of the Mumbai BJP on Wednesday took out a march here, urging shop owners to boycott products from Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The minority wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out the protest march in Mahim area and urged shop owners not to sell spices and other products from the neighbouring country so that its economy can be hit.

Talking to PTI Videos, Mumbai BJP's minority wing president Washim Khan said, "We won't allow the sale of Pakistani products which are coming to India via different countries. They (Pakistanis) are trying to fool us, but we want to hit Pakistan's economy by banning spices and other items." If any shop owner wants to keep such products on sale, then action must be taken against such a person, he said.

"We salute our Muslims friends who have agreed to our demand. Despite their losses, they are returning the Pakistani products," he said.

The party also submitted a letter to the police in which it sought strict action against any shop owner found selling Pakistani goods.

Terrorists opened fire at Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing 26 persons, mostly tourists, on April 22. PTI PS NP