Pahalgam attack: Bodies of father-son duo from Bhavnagar reach Ahmedabad from Kashmir

Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The bodies of two of the three Gujarat-based tourists who were among the 26 persons killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday night, officials said.

Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat, Yatish Parmar and his son Smit from Bhavnagar were among the 26 persons killed in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Of them, the bodies of Yatish Parmar and his son Smit were brought to the Ahmedabad airport in a flight from Mumbai.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Health Harsh Sanghavi paid floral tributes to the departed souls at the airport, an official release said.

From the airport, the bodies were taken to Bhavnagar in a mortuary van, it said.

The body of Shailesh Kalathiya is expected to reach Surat later tonight.