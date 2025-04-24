Pahalgam attack: Businessman's first trip outside Pune proves his last journey

Pune: Pune resident Kaustubh Ganbote worked hard all his life to set up and expand his snacks business, but his rare trip with his wife to Pahalgam in Kashmir to relax and enjoy family time in the lap of nature ended in a tragedy.

Ganbote, who recently became a grandfather, and his close friend Santosh Jagdale were among the 26 persons killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Ganbote, his wife Sangita; Jagdale, his wife Pragati and their daughter Asavari were holidaying in Kashmir when the terror attack upended the lives of both the families.

Ganbote, who had worked hard all his life to expand his business of `farsan' snacks, went on a rare trip away from work, his friends said on Wednesday as they mourned his demise.

"All his life, he was busy expanding his business. This was the first time he and his wife had decided to travel outside the city. They planned the trip with his close friend Santosh and his family. Only eight days ago he had told me about the Kashmir plan. He was really excited," said Sunil More, Ganbote's childhood friend and neighbour from Rasta Peth.

All his life Ganbote lived in a narrow lane in Rasta Peth, and recently built a house on the Kondhwa-Saswad road where his farsan factory is also located, said More.

Known for his jovial and helpful nature, Ganbote was a familiar and loved figure in his old neighbourhood. His friend said he had recently become a grandfather and was very happy.

"He had a serious accident twenty years ago when the tempo he was travelling in crashed, leaving him with severe burn injuries. He used to call it his second birth," recalled More.

Ganbote and Jagdale were close friends, and Jagdale often helped with the marketing of Ganbote's products.

Jagdale, who ran an interior designing business, also played the harmonium, said his brother Avinash.

He loved travelling and exploring new places, Avinash said.

The bodies of Jagdale and Ganbote reached were brought around 5.30 am on Thursday at the Pune international airport where Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol was present to receive them.

The mortal remains will be kept at their respective homes for people to pay homage and later the last rites of Jagdale and Ganbote will be performed at around 9 am at the Vaikunth Crematorium, according to the district administration officials.